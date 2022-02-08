Sapiens International teams up with WCL to provide connectivity for Lloyd's of London Bureau Services
Feb. 08, 2022 7:56 AM ETSapiens International Corporation N.V. (SPNS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) to partner with WCL, a Zywave company, to provide messaging to Lloyd's of London Bureau Services.
- Sapiens' core digital insurance platform, providing end-to-end P&C policy management, billing and claims solution, will be combined with WCL's Bureau messaging integration that will open up the distribution from customer to carrier to Lloyd's Syndicate for Sapiens' global 600 insurer customer base.
- The integration empowers customers to exchange data once, which can then be replicated between platforms, thereby eliminating data duplication and streamlining end-to-end processes from core policy data records.