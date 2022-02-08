Shyft Group to debut EV delivery van at Indianapolis' NTEA trade show

Feb. 08, 2022 7:58 AM ETThe Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) is up 3% in premarket trading after the company announced its plan to reveal its all-new electric delivery vehicle in the upcoming NTEA Work Truck Week trade show.
  • This EV delivery van is build on Shyft's proprietary battery-powered Class 3 EV chassis, featuring customizable length and wheelbase. The lithium-ion battery packs provide an approximate range of 150 to 175 miles.
  • Trade show is scheduled to take place in Indianapolis from March 8-10.
  • To note, vehicle prototypes are expected to reach customers for route testing in the coming months, with production expected to begin by mid-2023.
  • "We developed our proof of concept by leveraging nearly 50 years of experience in custom chassis production and last-mile delivery and will put prototypes in our customers' hands for testing and validation in the 2nd half of 2022," said Shyft Group CEO Daryl Adams.
