Nokian Tyres Non-GAAP EPS of €0.49, revenue of €512.6M
Feb. 08, 2022 8:02 AM ETNokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Nokian Tyres press release (OTCPK:NKRKF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.49.
- Revenue of €512.6M (+24.0% Y/Y).
- Cash flow from operating activities was €492.6M vs. €429.0M a year ago quarter.
- Guidance for 2022: In 2022, Nokian Tyres’ net sales with comparable currencies are expected to grow significantly and segments operating profit is expected to grow. The global car and tire demand is expected to grow.
- The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause uncertainties, including cost inflation and availability challenges, in the whole automotive value chain. In addition, current geopolitical situation causes uncertainties in 2022.