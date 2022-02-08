Nokian Tyres Non-GAAP EPS of €0.49, revenue of €512.6M

Feb. 08, 2022 8:02 AM ETNokian Renkaat Oyj (NKRKF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Nokian Tyres press release (OTCPK:NKRKF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of €0.49.
  • Revenue of €512.6M (+24.0% Y/Y).
  • Cash flow from operating activities was €492.6M vs. €429.0M a year ago quarter.
  • Guidance for 2022: In 2022, Nokian Tyres’ net sales with comparable currencies are expected to grow significantly and segments operating profit is expected to grow. The global car and tire demand is expected to grow.
  • The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause uncertainties, including cost inflation and availability challenges, in the whole automotive value chain. In addition, current geopolitical situation causes uncertainties in 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.