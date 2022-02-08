Air Transport Services extends and expands aircraft leasing and operating agreements with DHL
Feb. 08, 2022 8:09 AM ETAir Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Air Transport Services (NASDAQ:ATSG) executed agreements with DHL Network Operations wherein the former's Cargo Aircraft Management and ABX Air subsidiaries will continue to lease aircraft to the latter and operate those aircraft within DHL's global network.
- The agreements include 6-year extensions through April 2028 of dry leases for five Boeing 767 freighters that CAM currently leases to DHL and of the Crew, Maintenance and Insurance agreement wherein ABX Air operates freighter aircraft for DHL.
- Expansion of the CMI agreement to include two more 767 freighters, bringing the total operated under that agreement to twelve.