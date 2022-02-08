Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) rose 2% in premarket trading after Jefferies raised its rating to buy from neutral citing the standalone fundamentals of the company after the FTC sue to block its sale to Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).

The "valuation pricing in a potential deal break rather than fundamentals, with a 25% discount to the peer group," Jefferies analyst Greg Konrad wrote in a note. Konrad cut AJRD his price target to $47 from $49.

The upgrade comes as Lockheed (LMT) has to decide by the end of the month if it will challenge the FTC's decision to block the Aerojet deal or if the defense giant will walk away from the transaction. Last week there was a report that Lockheed is unlikely to fight the FTC's 4-0 decision to block the deal.

Jefferies sees attractive growth drivers for AJRD around GBSD and hypersonics with the core business supporting mid-single-digit growth or a 4.8% CAGR vs 2.5% for prime peers. Konrad also highlights AJRD's balance sheet and said it was one of the company's "greatest assets" prior to Lockheed deal. He sees capital allocation potential for 20% accretion.

AJRD trades at 9.4X FY2 EV/EBITDA , a 25% discount to the group vs a 10% historical avg discount, according to Jefferies.

Truist analyst Michael Ciarmoli reiterated in a note last month that he expected Aerojet (AJRD) shares would likely trade in the mid $30s on a deal break and then expect "sideways trading for some time."