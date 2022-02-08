Centene (NYSE:CNC) reiterated its previously issued guidance after the company recorded better-than-expected financials for Q4 2021 on Tuesday as its Medicaid segment continued to outperform.

Total revenue for the quarter jumped ~15% YoY to $32.6B, with the gain attributed mainly to the membership growth in the largest segment, Medicaid, where revenue rose ~11% YoY to $21.6B. Meanwhile, revenue from the Commercial and Medicare segments climbed ~9% YoY and ~21% YoY to $4.6B and $4.4B, respectively.

While the health benefits ratio (HBR) and Cost of Service ratio dropped to 87.9% and 86.0% from 88.4% and 88.5% in the prior-year period, the total operating costs added ~13% YoY to reach ~$32.0B in Q4 2021.

With a $150M pre-tax gain following the sale of its majority stake in the U.S. Medical Management, LLC in December 2021, the company recorded $593M of net earnings during Q4 2021, compared to $19M net loss in the previous year’s period.

"We ended 2021 with strong fourth quarter results at the high end of our previously provided earnings guidance range,” CEO Michael F. Neidorff remarked ahead of the conference call scheduled for today at 8:30 AM EST.

“Our portfolio is performing well as we executed across our three major product lines, building on our strong foundation and extending our market-leading position in government sponsored healthcare.”

For 2022, Centene (CNC) reaffirmed its previously issued guidance on Dec. 2021 Investor Day. However, the company has updated the GAAP diluted EPS and acquisition-related expenses to include ~$25M costs related to the closing of its Magellan acquisition in Jan. 2022.

In Jan. 2021, Centene (CNC) agreed to acquire pharmacy benefits manager Magellan Health in an all-cash deal valued at $2.2B including debt.