Utz Brands falls after Oppenheimer turns cautious on upside potential

Feb. 08, 2022 8:22 AM ETUtz Brands, Inc. (UTZ)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Glowing light market chart of business glowing stock graph or investment financial data profit on growth money diagram background with diagram exchange information. 3D rendering.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Oppenheimer cut its rating on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) to Perform from Outperform after warning on some earnings headwinds and seeing the stock as fully valued at its current trading level of 19X the FY22 EBITDA estimate.

Analyst Rupseh Parikh: "We now see a more difficult case for outperformance given ongoing profit headwinds and a rising rate backdrop, which has historically represented a negative for food names. We believe investors should await clearer signs on management's ability to deliver on the longer-term algorithm before becoming more constructive on shares."

Despite the ratings shift and cautious view, Oppenheimer said it continues to look favorably upon UTZ's positioning to the salty snacks category and recent M&A activity.

Shares of Utz Brands (UTZ) fell 1.32% in premarket action to $16.42 vs. the 52-week trading range of $13.72 to $30.09.

See all the valuation metrics on Utz Brands.

