Fiserv stock gaps down after even after beating Q4 estimates
Feb. 08, 2022 8:23 AM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) shares fall about 6% in premarket trading despite better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.
- Q4 revenue of $4.26B topped the $4.24B consensus and rose from $3.83B in the same year-ago period.
- Q4 expenses of $3.72B vs. $3.32B in Q4 2020.
- Q4 operating income of $533M compared with $516M in Q4 of last year. Q4 operating margin came in flat at 35.6%
- Acquisition-related intangible assets were $484M in Q4, down from $530M in Q4 2020.
- “For 2021, Fiserv had another successful year of delivering on our growth agenda - attaining the high end of our original organic revenue growth outlook and coming in well above our original adjusted EPS outlook, all while investing in the business to fuel further growth, said President and CEO Frank Bisignano.
- Check out Fiserv's Q4 earnings call presentation here.