Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) reported quarterly results last week, but Citi said the "lack of visibility on the hardware production system" and some concerns about profitability of certain titles resulted in the investment firm cutting its price target and operating profit forecasts.

Analyst Junko Yamamura reiterated her buy rating, but lowered her price target to ¥78,200, down from ¥84,700 before, noting that she expects software sales volume to be "more or less flat" from 2023, but when digital is added in, it could have an operating profit growth rate of 10.5% annualized "over the medium term."

"We revise down for [operating profit] for FY3/22 and out by 8%-19%, due to a lack of visibility on hardware supply and as we reflect sales volumes and profitability of some titles," the analyst wrote in a note to clients.

"There is no change in our stance and we model an FY3/23-FY3/25 medium-term OP growth rate of 10.5%, ahead of the industry average of 6.4%. We push out our base year to FY3/23 from FY3/22 as Q3, which includes the year-end shopping season, is over."

Yamamura said that software sales volumes between 2023 and 2025 will be "almost flat," with an anemic growth rate of just 1%.

"It is likely in our view that the launch of new titles for the Switch are taking longer to effect," the analyst added. "We forecast that the period through FY3/23 will mark a recovery from the development delays engendered by the pandemic."

Nintendo ADR shares were lower in premarket trading on Tuesday, down slightly more than 0.5% to $63.04.

Although Yamamura cut his price target and operating profit estimate on the Japanese video game maker, he added that there are "clear signs of a recovery" for certain title development delays that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted that certain smaller titles are "expanding stably," and repeat sales are "firm," with these trends likely to continue in 2023 and beyond.

Last week, Wedbush Securities boosted its price target on Nintendo, noting strong software sales and a "solid" holiday for the videogame maker.