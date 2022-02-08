Bragg Gaming up 11% after revenue exceeds expectation, guidance boost: Q4 Prelim
Feb. 08, 2022 8:24 AM ETBragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ:BRAG) is up 11% in premarket trading after the company released its preliminary results above the guidance range.
- FY 2021 revenue is reported at €58M (US$66.1M), up 25% Y/Y, compared to the company's guidance range of €55-56M (US$63-64M).
- That comes on fourth quarter's revenue of €15.4M (US$17.6M).
- Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be €1.3M (US$1.5M) for the quarter, taking full-year's figure to €7M (US$8M) vs. guidance range of €6.6-6.8M (US$7.5-7.8M).
- Raised FY 2022 Guidance: The company has increased its annual revenue guidance range to €68-72M, from prior range of €59-61M. That represents growth of 21% Y/Y at the midpoint of the range.
- Adjusted EBITDA to range between €9.5-10.5M, up from the prior range of €6-7M.
- Also, the company expects to complete the acquisition of Spin Games by the end of the first quarter of 2022.
- Bragg Gaming's current total addressable market is US$12.5B, which it expects to increase to more than US$18B by the end of 2022.
- "As we move closer to completing our acquisition of Spin Games, whose existing relationships with leading U.S. iGaming operators will significantly accelerate our entry into the market, and continue to make consistent progress with entering new regulated global iGaming markets, we remain on track to substantially grow our year-end 2022 TAM approximately six-fold compared to the beginning of 2021 to more than USD$18 billion," said Yaniv Spielberg, Chief Strategy Officer for Bragg Gaming.