Incyte beats on top line buoyed by increase in Jakafi revenues

Feb. 08, 2022 8:26 AM ETIncyte Corporation (INCY)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly report concept.

mohd izzuan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) Q4 2021 revenue beat was helped in large part by a 15% year-over-year increase in sales of JAK inhibitor Jakafi (ruxolitinib).
  • Shares are down 1.7% pre-market.
  • Overall, reevenue rose ~9% YoY to $862.5M. Jakafi sales rose to $592M.
  • Incyte also launched Opzelura (ruxolitinib) cream for atopic dermatitis in October 2021 and reported ~$4.7M in sales in the quarter.
  • Due to a high GAAP benefit provision for income taxes in the quarter, GAAP net income was significantly higher in the quarter compared to Q4 2021, while non-GAAP net income was well down.
  • GAAP net income rose 276% to ~563.9M. However, non-GAAP net income dropped ~89% to ~22.6M.
  • The company ended the quarter with $2.3B
  • Incyte also noted that a new drug application for once-daily Jakafi is on track for submission in the first half of this year.
  • Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Biologics argues that Incyte still has room to grow.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.