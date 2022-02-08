Incyte beats on top line buoyed by increase in Jakafi revenues
- Incyte's (NASDAQ:INCY) Q4 2021 revenue beat was helped in large part by a 15% year-over-year increase in sales of JAK inhibitor Jakafi (ruxolitinib).
- Overall, reevenue rose ~9% YoY to $862.5M. Jakafi sales rose to $592M.
- Incyte also launched Opzelura (ruxolitinib) cream for atopic dermatitis in October 2021 and reported ~$4.7M in sales in the quarter.
- Due to a high GAAP benefit provision for income taxes in the quarter, GAAP net income was significantly higher in the quarter compared to Q4 2021, while non-GAAP net income was well down.
- GAAP net income rose 276% to ~563.9M. However, non-GAAP net income dropped ~89% to ~22.6M.
- The company ended the quarter with $2.3B
- Incyte also noted that a new drug application for once-daily Jakafi is on track for submission in the first half of this year.
