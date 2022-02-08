Fiserv, Sysco, Cenovus Energy among premarket losers' pack
Feb. 08, 2022 8:28 AM ETFISV, CVE, SYY, NVX, KPTI, MFGP, EDIT, SLQTBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) -51% on Q2 earnings release
- Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) -14% following chief medical officer termination.
- Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) -13% on FY earnings release.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) -11% on Q4 earnings release; announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 Selinexor In ENDOmetrial Cancer.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) -10%.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVX) -9% Pfizer drags rival COVID-19 vaccine makers after lower-than-expected 2022 guidance; excluding gains in COVID-19 vaccine study in adolescents gets US funding coverage: Reuters
- Sysco (NYSE:SYY) -7% on Q2 earnings release
- Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) -6%.
- The OLB (NASDAQ:OLB) -6%.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) -6%.
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) -6% on Q4 earnings release.
- Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) -6% on Q4 earnings release.