AbbVie's JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA gets FDA nod for expanded use for undereye hollows
Feb. 08, 2022 8:32 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The U.S. FDA approved the expanded use of AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) medicine JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC for improvement of infraorbital hollows in adults over the age of 21.The company said that according to trial data, 90% of people reported satisfaction through one year after treatment.
- Infraorbital hollows refers to the U-shaped depression under the eyes.
- JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC — which was developed by Allergan Aesthetics, a unit of AbbVie — was first approved by the FDA for use in lips and perioral rhytids.
- ABBV +0.26% premarket to $142.90