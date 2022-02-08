AbbVie's JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA gets FDA nod for expanded use for undereye hollows

Feb. 08, 2022 8:32 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor1 Comment

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The U.S. FDA approved the expanded use of AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) medicine JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC for improvement of infraorbital hollows in adults over the age of 21.The company said that according to trial data, 90% of people reported satisfaction through one year after treatment.
  • Infraorbital hollows refers to the U-shaped depression under the eyes.
  • JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC — which was developed by Allergan Aesthetics, a unit of AbbVie — was first approved by the FDA for use in lips and perioral rhytids.
  • ABBV +0.26% premarket to $142.90
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.