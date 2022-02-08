MNMD, ATOM and ZKIN among pre market gainers
- Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) +40% surges after Amazon pact with sensor maker.
- uCloudlink (NASDAQ:UCL) +39%.
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) +34%.
- Splash Beverage (NYSE:SBEV) +8% signs distribution agreement with Anheuser-Busch Distributor Heimark distributing for TapouT in Southern California.
- Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) +9% to acquire Nano Precision Medical in all-stock deal.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) +9% nabs $16M in new tower orders.
- Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) +8% on Q4 results.
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) +7% surges after Amazon pact with sensor maker.
- Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) +7% licenses MST technology to Semiconductor Foundry.
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) +7% on Q4 results.
- Mind Medicine (NASDAQ:MNMD) +6%.
- BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) +6%.
- ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) +6%.
- LXP Industrial (NYSE:LXP) +5% after launching review of strategic alternatives.