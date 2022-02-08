Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) posted disappointing earnings before the bell Tuesday, with a loss of $0.21 per share, against Street expectations for earnings of $0.39 per share. Although oil prices were up QoQ (WTI +~$7, WCS +~$5), realized prices in the oil sands business were only up ~$2. Paired with a number of other operating headwinds, free cash flow came in at $1.1b in Q4, down ~$600m from Q3. The dividend was unchanged.

Bridging the cash flow gap, Cenovus spent $835m on capex in Q4 versus annual guidance of $2.5b ($625m quarterly) and $647m in Q3. Hedging or "risk management" losses of $268m hit results in Q4 as well. Along with $167m for a "synergies inventive plan." And heavy downtime at the Company's Lima refinery resulted in downstream utilization of only 72%, and a $100m loss in the US refining segment.

Cenovus came into Q4 results with high expectations. The Company had 20 buy ratings from the Street (no holds or sells) and JPMorgan flagged upside potential around results. The stock was up 26% YTD as of Monday's close. High expectations paired with a big miss could spell disaster for shareholders, unless Management can clearly bridge investors to a "normalized" underlying cash flow figure for Q4 that is more in-line with expectations.