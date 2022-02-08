Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) +1.1% pre-market after beating Wall Street estimates for Q4 earnings and revenues, and issuing upbeat guidance for FY 2022.

Q4 GAAP operating profit fell 63% to $463M from the year-ago quarter, which included an $871M gain on the sale of Beijer shares held as an investment, while sales rose 12%, including 11% organic growth, to $5.13B.

Q4 sales by segment: HVAC +17% Y/Y to $2.73B, Fire & Security +3% to $1.43B, Refrigeration +15% to $1.09B.

Carrier issued in-line guidance for FY 2022, seeing EPS of $2.20-$2.30 vs. $2.27 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of ~$20B, above $19.34B consensus.

The company said it expects "solid organic growth and adjusted operating margin expansion in 2022."

Carrier's outlook excludes the recent ~¥100B acquisition of nearly all of Toshiba's 60% stake in the Toshiba Carrier air conditioning joint venture.