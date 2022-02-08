Bausch Health Trulance for irritable bowel syndrome now available in Canada
Feb. 08, 2022 8:42 AM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bausch Health Canada, part of Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC), announced the availability of Trulance for treating irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults, through pharmacies across Canada.
- "Bausch Health, Canada is proud to launch TRULANCE as the first therapy brought to the Canadian market in an area where there is a great unmet need for Canadian patients and for a condition for which the prevalence in Canada is one of the highest in the world," said Ginette Gagné, interim president and general manager and vice president, Finance, Bausch Health, Canada.