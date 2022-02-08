WeWork teams up with flexible workplace startup Upflex to expand network
Feb. 08, 2022 8:40 AM ETWeWork Inc. (WE)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- WeWork (NYSE:WE) partnered with flexible workplace startup Upflex to establish a combined global network of over 5.5K locations.
- Through the partnership, WeWork (WE) and its members will gain access to Upflex's aggregated portfolio of more than 4.8K third-party spaces, provided by 700+ flexspace operators across 80 countries. WeWork will be the exclusive flex workspace operator to sell Upflex inventory to its members, the company said.
- Additionally, WeWork (WE) will participate in Upflex’s Series A funding alongside additional investors.
- This collaboration "will not only drive more value in our own product offerings for WeWork members, but also promote a more innovative and collaborative flex ecosystem that is continually thinking of new ways to better serve the workforce,” said WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani.
- Meanwhile, shares of WE rise 1.1% in premarket trading.
- Previously, (Jan. 25) WeWork partnered with Second Front Systems.