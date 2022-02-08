Stocks saw big inflows for the second week in a row, according to the latest BofA client survey.

Clients were net buyers to the tune of $5.2B, the ninth-largest inflow since 2008, strategists Jill Carey Hall and Savita Subramanian wrote in a note.

The S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) rose 1.6% last week, while the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) (NASDAQ:QQQ) gained 1.7%.

"Retail clients led the buying after also leading in Jan. (typical Jan. seasonality following tax loss selling by the group in Dec., vs. earlier tax loss selling by mutual funds in Oct)," they said. "But institutional clients and hedge funds were also buyers (for the second week and first time in four weeks, respectively)."

Single stocks saw inflows for the second week in a row, which hasn't happened for a year.

"ETF inflows were still elevated vs. the typical week but decelerated vs. a week ago," they said. "Annualized flows YTD so far suggest the smallest ETF inflows since 2013 and the smallest single stock outflows in our post-crisis history."

"While still early, we watch for any persistence of single stock buying (and any continued deceleration in passive inflows) that could support our view that we may be closer to a tipping point in the AUM shift from active to passive."

Morgan Stanley said this week that investors should prepare for earnings payback.