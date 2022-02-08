Splash Beverage climbs 8% premarket on deal with Anheuser-Busch distributor
Feb. 08, 2022 8:42 AM ETSplash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Splash Beverage (NYSE:SBEV) rose 8% in premarket trade after it said it inked a distribution agreement with Heimark Distributing to distribute TapouT through key Southern California markets.
- Heimark services more than 1.5K accounts in over 60 cities across major portions of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.
- “This latest distribution agreement marks our sixth distribution agreement since our Nov. agreement with AB ONE... Heimark, already a distributor of our Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco product lines, has been distributing for Anheuser- Busch since 1963 and we are proud to have TapouT added to Heimark’s portfolio of brands,” said SBEV CEO Robert Nistico.