Splash Beverage climbs 8% premarket on deal with Anheuser-Busch distributor

Sport Drink

GreenPimp/E+ via Getty Images

  • Splash Beverage (NYSE:SBEV) rose 8% in premarket trade after it said it inked a distribution agreement with Heimark Distributing to distribute TapouT through key Southern California markets.
  • Heimark services more than 1.5K accounts in over 60 cities across major portions of Riverside and San Bernardino Counties.
  • “This latest distribution agreement marks our sixth distribution agreement since our Nov. agreement with AB ONE... Heimark, already a distributor of our Copa di Vino and Pulpoloco product lines, has been distributing for Anheuser- Busch since 1963 and we are proud to have TapouT added to Heimark’s portfolio of brands,” said SBEV CEO Robert Nistico.
