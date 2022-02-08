Barfresh Food Group enters distribution pact with G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers
Feb. 08, 2022 8:44 AM ETBarfresh Food Group, Inc. (BRFH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) has entered into a distribution arrangement with G&J Pepsi-Cola Bottlers.
- G&J Pepsi is the largest independently owned and operated Pepsi franchise bottler.
- The arrangement is the result of a pilot program between the two companies whereby latter successfully tested the operational capability of its distribution network to sell and handle Barfresh product, as well as measured customer feedback to the product.
- Under the distribution pact, G&J Pepsi will purchase Barfresh’s Twist & Go product and distribute it to its customers through its chilled distribution network, which G&J Pepsi also uses to distribute other nationally known brands such as Tropicana, Kevita and Naked Juice.
- The arrangement has already started generating revenue for both Barfresh and G&J Pepsi.