Teledyne FLIR Defense nabs $43.9M contract to service U.S. Navy and Coast Guard Sensor systems
Feb. 08, 2022 8:45 AM ETTeledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY), announced that the U.S. Naval Surface Warfare Center awarded the company an IDIQ contract worth up to $43.9M to service electro-optical sensor systems used for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance.
- The contract will provide replacement parts and technical support for several land- and sea-based systems used by U.S. Navy and Coast Guard.
- Defense Logistics Agency recently awarded Teledyne FLIR two contracts with a combined value of $16.2M for procuring BRITE Star II multi-sensory imaging systems; systems will support the U.S. Navy/Marine Corps H-1 program.