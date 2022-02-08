Altria could get a ruling in Juul antitrust case next week

There could be some drama next week with the FTC expected to make a decision late in the week on the antitrust case over Altria Group (NYSE:MO) and Juul (JUUL).

Morgan Stanley said it expects the FTC rules that Altria (MO) will have to divest its stake. A negative early share price reaction is expected, although the outcome is called favorable for MO's strategic and financial options.

Analyst Pamela Kaufman: "We see little downside to MO from an adverse FTC ruling. First, MO would appeal the decision, which could result in a multiyear legal process (first with the full Commission and then US Court of Appeals). MO would be able to retain its stake in JUUL during this process. Second, JUUL's impaired valuation (worth $1.7 bn as of 4Q21, down from $12.8 bn) underscores JUUL's tempered growth prospects. Third, continuing the legal process leaves open the possibility that the companies can reach a favorable settlement."

Even if Altria (MO) does not contest the FTC decision and sells its stake in JUUL, Kaufman and team said it would benefit from crystallizing its loss on the original investment and could apply the tax shield to offset capital gains.

Morgan Stanley has an Equal-weight rating on MO and price target of $51.

Wall Street ratings scorecard on Altria Group: 6 Buy-equivalent rating, 12 Hold-equivalent ratings and 0 Sell-equivalent ratings.