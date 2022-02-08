MySize acquires Orgad, an e-commerce platform
Feb. 08, 2022 8:48 AM ETMy Size, Inc. (MYSZ)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- MySize (NASDAQ:MYSZ) has acquired Orgad, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, focusing on technology, operations and customer service to increase efficiencies and revenue growth is structured on a platform that is able to manage numerous retailers.
- Orgad generated ~$2.5M in revenue in 2021 with profitable operations and is headquartered in Isreal.
- Company agreed to pay to the company sellers cash consideration of up to $1M in 3 installments over a period of 3 years, equity consideration of up to 2.79 shares, and certain earn-out payments upon meeting revenue targets.
- Ronen Luzon, CEO commented, "This is a major strategic move by MySize as we are expanding our business to also be a direct e-commerce seller. The Orgad team has built a strong business as a direct seller of clothing and footwear globally on Amazon.com, eBay and elsewhere. By using MySize technology Orgad will be able to increase its profitability by increasing conversion rates and reducing costly returns, which also improves their sustainability."