Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF makes its trading debut

Valkyrie is set to launch the Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) on the Nasdaq on Tuesday, which will expose the investment community to stocks involved in the Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining industry through an actively managed wrapper.

While the exchange traded fund will not invest directly in the crypto assets, it will provide market participants an opportunity to invest in companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profits from Bitcoin mining operations and/or from providing specialized chips, hardware and software or other services to companies engaged in bitcoin mining.

WGMI was slated to start trading Tuesday and comes to market with a 0.75% expense ratio and a total of 20 holdings led by Argo Blockchain (OTCQX:ARBKF) with a 10% weighting, Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) weighted at 10%, and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) weighted at 9%.

WGMI will trade alongside its sister ETF, the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF), which invests primarily in Bitcoin futures contracts.

Year-to-date price action: BTC-USD -5.1%, ARBKF -8.5%, BITF -17.8%, and CLSK -25.6%, BTF -6.3%.

In other related crypto news, KPMG in Canada, one of the big four accounting firms, allocated Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD) to its corporate treasury, marking its first investment in cryptos.