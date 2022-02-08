PROS expands collaboration with Microsoft to boost adoption of AI-backed digital selling

Feb. 08, 2022 8:54 AM ETPROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • PROS (NYSE:PRO) announced a 5-year strategic alliances deal with Microsoft as an extension to its existing relationship.
  • The go-to-market deal accelerates mass market adoption of true end-to-end digital selling technology so that companies can achieve more consistent revenue streams, greater customer engagement and sustained business resiliency.
  • PROS Smart Configure Price Quote and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management will serve as the AI-powered pricing and selling fabric allowing Microsoft Business Applications to embed its capabilities into each selling experience.
  • The solution, built on the Azure cloud computing platform, will deliver AI-powered personalized offers within existing Dynamics 365 sales motion, reducing friction so that companies can deliver winning offers, faster.
  • PROS will also address next-generation digital selling use cases defined by Microsoft Industry Solutions, including the latest vertical cloud Microsoft Cloud for Manufacturing.
  • The combination of Dynamics 365 and PROS Smart Configure Price Quote enables manufacturers to sell even the most complex products from within Dynamic 365 for Sales.
  • Companies can access PROS Smart Configure Price Quote via the Azure Marketplace.
