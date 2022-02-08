KKR stock drops after Q4 earnings beat, total investment income falls

Feb. 08, 2022 8:54 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

A paper with profits and losses

maybefalse/E+ via Getty Images

KKR (NYSE:KKR) stock dips 4.3% in premarket trading after its Q4 earnings topped consensus while its total investment income dropped from a year ago.

Q4 after-tax distributable EPS of $1.59 exceeded the $1.21 consensus and rose from $1.05 in Q3 and $0.62 in Q4 2020.

Fee-related earnings of $606M, or $0.69 per adjusted share, grew from $530M, or $0.60 per share, in Q3 and $419.1M, or $0.62 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Note also that the company repurchased $363M of its common stock in the open market since. Nov. 2, 2021, the date of its Q3 earnings release, through Feb. 4.

KKR (KKR) raised $19B of new capital in the quarter and $121B for the year; it invested $23B of capital in the quarter and $73B for the year.

Q4 total expenses of $3.15B declined from $3.19B in Q3 and increased from $1.18B in the year-ago quarter.

Asset management total investment income of $122.3M plunged from $2.36B in Q3 and $4.00B in the year-ago quarter. Realized investment income of $335.5M slipped from $447.6M in Q3 and increased from $148.8M in Q4 2020.

Assets under management of $470.6B grew from $349B at the end of Q3. Fee-paying AUM of $357B vs. $349B in Q3. Perpetual capital reached $160B, up 7x Y/Y, primarily due to its acquisition of Global Atlantic.

Dry powder of $112B vs. $111B in Q3.

Book value per adjusted share of $28.77 vs. $28.06 in Q3.

"We had record quarterly and annual figures across a number of metrics, including fee-related earnings per share and after-tax distributable earnings per share," said co-CEOs Joseph Bae and Scott Nuttall. "Significant fundraising and the addition of Global Atlantic drove an 87% increase in our AUM to $471B."

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET

Earlier, KKR & Co. non-GAAP EPS of $1.59 beats by $0.38

