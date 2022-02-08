Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results after the close of trading on Wednesday, and Monness, Crespi, Hardt analyst Brian White believes the customer engagement company will "handily" beat estimates, as the digital modernization market continues to grow.

White, who rates shares neutral with no price target, expects the company to earn 1 cent per share and generate $820 million in sales, while a consensus of Wall Street analysts are expecting a loss of 22 cents per share on $767.8 million in revenue.

"We believe the Street’s projections simply mirror the company’s guidance and are at odds with healthy secular market trends, combined with digital modernization initiatives ushered in by this pandemic and a global economy that is on the mend," White wrote in a note to clients.

Twilio shares were slightly lower in premarket trading on Tuesday, down slightly less than 0.5% to $195.

While Twilio was a "clear beneficiary" of the COVID-19 pandemic, White explained, the company is dealing with "difficult" year-over-year revenue growth comparisons. However, as more people place a premium on their privacy, in particular due to Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS 14.5 Identifier for Advertisers and changes made in iOS 15, this is playing "into the hands of Twilio's Segment portfolio," the analyst pointed out.

Last month, Macquarie said that Twilio (TWLO) was among the best positioned software companies to deal with multiple compression in 2022, as higher interest rates hurt technology stocks.