Hapbee and Veritone One enter a marketing partnership

Feb. 08, 2022 8:57 AM ETVeritone, Inc. (VERI), HAPBFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Hapbee Technologies (OTCQB:HAPBF) signs a marketing partnership with Veritone One (NASDAQ:VERI) and its wholly-owned subsidiary.
  • Veritone One will provide near real-time actionable insights across multiple media types to drive the highest return on investment possible for Hapbee.
  • "Given their unique ability to provide consumer reach through different types of digital media, we are excited to announce this partnership with Veritone One. Veritone One can provide expansive reach to new consumers in the wellness space with their AI-powered technology. As a result, we believe that this partnership will enable us to raise more awareness about our products, resulting in increased brand visibility and a growing user base for Hapbee." said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee.
