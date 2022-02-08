Karyopharm falls 13% following late-stage results on selinexor for endometrial cancer

Although it met its primary endpoint, the results of a late-stage trial of Karyopharm's (NASDAQ:KPTI) Xpovio (selinexor) in endometrial cancer are being viewed as a disappointment.

Shares are down 13% in premarket trading.

The phase 3 trial is designed to support a supplemental new drug application for Xpovio. The drug is currently approved for multiple myeloma.

Results released today found Selinexor-treated patients had a median progression-free survival ("PFS") of 5.7 months compared to 3.8 months for placebo patients, an improvement of 50%. This represents a 30% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death.

Data also showed that a subgroup of patients with wild-type p53 endometrial cancer had PFS of 13.7 months compared to 3.7 months for placebo, a 62% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death.

Some on social media mentioned that the primary endpoint was achieved with a borderline p-value showing statistical significance.

One Twitter user mentioned that last month, Karyopharm wanted to see median PFS extended by ~3 months as a maintenance therapy post-chemotherapy response. However, median PFS in the treatment group was only 1.9 months greater compared to placebo.

