Cyteir begins dosing in phase 2 study of CYT-0851 to treat blood cancers, solid tumors
Feb. 08, 2022 8:59 AM ETCyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (CYT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) said the first patient was dosed in a phase 2 expansion cohort of a phase 1/2 trial of CYT-0851 being evaluated for treating hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.
- "This signal-seeking study in six different cancers will give us the data that may allow us to advance CYT-0851 into a clinical trial with potential registrational intent as soon as early next year,” said Cyteir President and CEO Markus Renschler.
- For the phase 2 monotherapy expansion cohort study the company intend to enroll in six disease-specific groups in hematologic malignancies (relapsed and/or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and multiple myeloma) and solid tumors (recurrent metastatic or locally advanced pancreatic cancer, progressive ovarian cancer, and metastatic soft tissue sarcoma).
- CYT +0.49% premarket to $6.16