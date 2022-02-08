Fidelity National Information's Worldpay partners with Crypto.com to become blockchain validator
Feb. 08, 2022 8:59 AM ETFidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS), CRO-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Card-to-crypto processor Worldpay from Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS) teamed up with digital asset platform Crypto.com (CRO-USD) to be a global validator and operator for the Crypto.org Chain.
- The Crypto.org Chain is a public blockchain which enables transactions worldwide between people and businesses.
- With respect to the partnership, Worldpay will also provide global merchant acquiring services to support Crypto.com's (CRO-USD) global expansion.
- “Interest in cryptocurrencies has never been greater, and it is now more important than ever to make these new technologies more accessible to more people," said Worldpay Head of Crypto and Emerging Business Nabil Manji.
- Meanwhile, shares of FIS slip nearly 2% in premarket trading, while Crypto.com Coin (CRO-USD +4.3%) tokens gain.
- Previously, (Nov. 24, 2021) Fidelity National Information was in talks to sell some assets to Symphony Tech.