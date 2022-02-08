Fidelity National Information's Worldpay partners with Crypto.com to become blockchain validator

Financial technology concept

Tippapatt/iStock via Getty Images

  • Card-to-crypto processor Worldpay from Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS) teamed up with digital asset platform Crypto.com (CRO-USD) to be a global validator and operator for the Crypto.org Chain.
  • The Crypto.org Chain is a public blockchain which enables transactions worldwide between people and businesses.
  • With respect to the partnership, Worldpay will also provide global merchant acquiring services to support Crypto.com's (CRO-USD) global expansion.
  • “Interest in cryptocurrencies has never been greater, and it is now more important than ever to make these new technologies more accessible to more people," said Worldpay Head of Crypto and Emerging Business Nabil Manji.
  • Meanwhile, shares of FIS slip nearly 2% in premarket trading, while Crypto.com Coin (CRO-USD +4.3%) tokens gain.
  • Previously, (Nov. 24, 2021) Fidelity National Information was in talks to sell some assets to Symphony Tech.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.