Corporación América Airports unit to start expansion work of Brasilia Airport in 2022

  • Corporación América Airports' (NYSE:CAAP) subsidiary Inframerica, which operates the Brasilia Airport in Brazil, will start expansion work of the airport in 2022.
  • The expansion project includes the construction of a shopping mall, entertainment center and logistics center.
  • The projects begin to be delivered at the end of 2023, with the completion of the works scheduled for the first half of 2024.
  • Inframerica estimates investments of around R$700M, with the generation of around 3.5K direct and indirect new jobs.
  • The first development of the project - Praça Pick Up, a mobility center - opened in Sept. 2020.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.