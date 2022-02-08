Corporación América Airports unit to start expansion work of Brasilia Airport in 2022
Feb. 08, 2022 9:00 AM ETCorporación América Airports S.A. (CAAP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Corporación América Airports' (NYSE:CAAP) subsidiary Inframerica, which operates the Brasilia Airport in Brazil, will start expansion work of the airport in 2022.
- The expansion project includes the construction of a shopping mall, entertainment center and logistics center.
- The projects begin to be delivered at the end of 2023, with the completion of the works scheduled for the first half of 2024.
- Inframerica estimates investments of around R$700M, with the generation of around 3.5K direct and indirect new jobs.
- The first development of the project - Praça Pick Up, a mobility center - opened in Sept. 2020.