Clorox is defended by Citi after earnings bruising

Citi is still bullish on Clorox (NYSE:CLX) and recommended that investors take advantage of the recent decline to snap up more shares.

The firm said it continues to believe Clorox (CLX) has multiple long-term sales growth levers and see margin recovery over time. In the mean time, Clorox (CLX) is noted to have one of the best balance sheets in the consumer household products group.

"Although we are taking our medicine now, we think the stock is a Buy at these levels," reasoned the Citi analyst team. A Buy rating on Clorox (CLX) was reiterated by the firm.

With its earnings report, Clorox (CLX) reported a drop of 8% in FQ2 net sales to $1.7B compared to a 27% increase in the year-ago quarter, or an increase of 19% on a two-year stack basis. Gross margin narrowed 1240 basis points to 33% driven by higher manufacturing & logistics and commodity costs.

Shares of Clorox (CLX) fell more than 10% last week after the FQ2 profit miss threw a spotlight on the margin pressure it is facing.