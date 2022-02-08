Osino receives $9.1M in proceeds from warrant exercise

Feb. 08, 2022 9:01 AM ETOsino Resources Corp. (OSIIF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Osino Resources (OTCQX:OSIIF) received $9.1M from the exercise of 8.9M earlier issued warrants; exercise price of the warrants was $1.05/warrant and were set to expire on Jan. 30, 2022.
  • The funds received will be used to continue to fast-track the development of its flagship Twin Hills Gold Project, to progress other Namibian exploration and project development initiatives as well as for general working capital purposes.
  • The warrants were issued in relation to private placement financing completed in January 2020.
  • The company also announced that it granted 150K stock options and 150K restricted share units; options have an exercise price of $1.15/share and expire 5 years after grant date.
