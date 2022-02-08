Atomera jumps 7% premarket on licensing of MST to semiconductor foundry

robotic arms with silicon wafers

PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

  • Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) jumped 7% premarket on the licensing of its Mears Silicon Technology (MST) to a semiconductor foundry.
  • Under the terms of the integration license, the foundry and ATOM will work together to integrate MST into the foundry’s semiconductor processes.
  • Terms of the license were not disclosed. This new licensee represents the 5th company licensing MST technology.
  • MST film is a quantum-engineered material that enhances transistors to deliver better performance in semiconductor devices, while shrinking die sizes and reducing costs.
