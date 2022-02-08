CME Group to launch CBL core global emissions offset futures next month
Feb. 08, 2022 9:15 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) said it will launch CBL Core Global Emissions Offset futures on March 7, 2022.
- CBL C-GEO futures were developed to align with the Core Carbon Principles, a set of transparent standards around the supply of carbon credits to be overseen by the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Markets.
- CBL C-GEO futures complement CBL GEO® and N-GEO™ futures, which launched last year, the company noted.
- Additionally, CBL C-GEO futures will be listed by and subject to the rules of NYMEX.
- "As our clients closely follow the implications of Article 6 and other developments in this space, we are responding to demand for scalable market-based solutions that will allow them to execute their reduction strategies more effectively," said CME Group Global Head of Energy and Environmental Products Peter Keavey.
