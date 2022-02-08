Inspired Entertainment launches online gaming content in Michigan with GAN
Feb. 08, 2022 9:16 AM ETInspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE)GANBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) said its online gaming content has gone live in Michigan with GAN (NASDAQ:GAN), a full-service internet gaming SaaS provider.
- GAN is the latest content aggregation platform to deploy INSE's online gaming content, giving it access to GAN's extensive operator network in multiple U.S. states.
- "We are in the early innings of rollout in the U.S. digital gaming industry and having GAN as a platform partner broadens our market access. Demand for our content remains strong and we are looking forward to ramping our online slot portfolio and distribution," said Brooks Pierce, COO, Inspired.