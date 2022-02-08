Inspired Entertainment launches online gaming content in Michigan with GAN

online casino and gambling concept, hand touching shining sign 777 and dollars symbols, blue horizontal neon banner

Sergey Shulgin/iStock via Getty Images

  • Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) said its online gaming content has gone live in Michigan with GAN (NASDAQ:GAN), a full-service internet gaming SaaS provider.
  • GAN is the latest content aggregation platform to deploy INSE's online gaming content, giving it access to GAN's extensive operator network in multiple U.S. states.
  • "We are in the early innings of rollout in the U.S. digital gaming industry and having GAN as a platform partner broadens our market access. Demand for our content remains strong and we are looking forward to ramping our online slot portfolio and distribution," said Brooks Pierce, COO, Inspired.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.