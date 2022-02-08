Cathie Wood sells more Twitter stock ahead of company's earnings report
Feb. 08, 2022 9:21 AM ET By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares got some attention, Tuesday, after noted investor Cathie Wood sold off a big chunk of her investment firm's holdings in the social-media company.
- Wood's Ark Investment Management on Monday sold almost 4 million Twitter (TWTR) shares worth nearly $142 million. According to a report from Bloomberg, Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) sold 3.66 million Twitter (TWTR) shares, and the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) dumped more than 280,000 shares to start off the week.
- Twitter (TWTR) shares were off by 0.8% in Tuesday's pre-market trading session
- It's not as if Wood's firms are strangers to selling Twitter (TWTR) stock. Bloomberg said that Ark sold more than 700,000 shares of Twitter (TWTR) on Feb. 2, and another 2 million Twitter (TWTR) shares on Feb. 3.
- The sales come ahead of Twitter's (TWTR) fourth-quarter earnings report, due prior to the start of trading on Thursday.
- Last week, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill said that Twitter (TWTR) and other companies that rely heavily on digital ads for revenue have the potential to exceed earnings estimates even though the current market is proving difficult.