Immunome rises 9% as antibody cocktail shows efficacy against Omicron in in-vitro test

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) said in vitro data showed effectiveness of its antibody cocktail against live versions of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) when tested at two external laboratories (Boston University’s National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories and Washington University).

The company said IMM20253 shows a novel mechanism by promoting a proteolytic cleavage of the portion of the spike protein needed for ACE2 binding, thus reducing the ability of the virus to infect host cells. IMM20253 also induced potent non-neutralizing activity via phagocytosis.

In a head-to-head test using live virus performed at Boston University, IMM20253/IMM20184 combination neutralized the Omicron variant within 3.5-fold potency compared to S309, the preclinical version of sotrovimab (GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)/Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR)).

In the live virus testing conducted by Boston University and Washington University, each using a different assay, the potency of the IMM20253/IMM20184 combination was measured to be in the range of 27 nM – 100 nM.

As a combination, IMM20253 and IMM20184 showed consistent neutralization across all former variants of concern in pseudovirus testing as well as all variants tested to date in live virus.

The company added that the neutralization activity against Omicron was mainly driven by IMM20253, with IMM20184 making a minor contribution to the overall in vitro neutralizing activity of the cocktail.

