Astronics sees Q4 revenue of $116M, higher than analysts estimates

Feb. 08, 2022 9:24 AM ETAstronics Corporation (ATRO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) trades 4% higher premarket after it estimates Q4 revenue of $116M, out of which ~$99M was from the Aerospace segment and $17M was from the Test segment; FY sales are seen at ~$445M.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for Q4 revenue stands at $115.04M (+0.2% Y/Y) while FY revenue is seen at $443.91M (-11.7% Y/Y).
  • Prelim bookings stood at $177M (book-to-bill of 1.5), which included $30M from the company's Test segment; bookings for the Aerospace segment were ~$147M, nearly double the $74M in bookings realized in 4Q20.
  • Total bookings for 2021 were ~$577M (+35% Y/Y increase); aerospace segment bookings were ~$509M (+53% Y/Y).
  • Backlog at year end was an estimated $416M, a new record for the company.
  • As of Dec.31, the company had ~$163M in long term debt, down $20M from Oct. 2, 2021; cash and equivalents at year end were $30M, relatively unchanged from Q3.
  • The company expects to receive an additional $35M in early 2022 which includes ~$21M in earnout from the sale of its semiconductor business.
  • Also, the company expects to receive the final $2M installment from the AMJP later in 2022.
  • The company expects to make an accrual relating to the U.K. suit of ~$8 to $10M in its Q4 results; actual amount of damages will not be known until the damages trial is completed, which is expected to occur sometime in 2023.
