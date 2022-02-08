Barnes & Noble Education announces strategic partnership with Billie Jean King Enterprises
Feb. 08, 2022 9:25 AM ETBarnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) has announced a strategic partnership with Billie Jean King Enterprises, a women-owned and women-led advisory and consulting firm founded by sports icon and social justice champion Billie Jean King.
- BNED’s alliance with BJKE will enhance its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion initiatives and programming.
- Through this partnership, BNED and BJKE will develop a comprehensive strategic plan designed to support and enhance BNED’s DEI initiatives across all aspects of its business.
- “Our alliance with BJKE will advance BNED’s DEI initiatives and programming for the benefit of the employees, partner schools, students and faculty we serve,” said Michael P. Huseby, CEO and Chairman of BNED.