Volta expand with new deals in Switzerland, Germany, France
Feb. 08, 2022 9:27 AM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Volta (NYSE:VLTA) provided an update on its activities in key European markets, highlighting new contracts for the installation of DC Fast and AC charging stations in the region, and the inaugural installation of Volta stalls at a retail location in France.
- It has signed partnership deals with the global sporting goods chain Decathlon, starting in St. Gallen, Switzerland, and the movie theatre company Cineplex Group in Germany.
- The company will continue to work with commercial properties and retail locations to bring charging stations to additional sites in Europe in the coming months.
- Volta's Europe expansion is driven by experienced local teams of EV charging hardware and software engineers, SaaS experts, and digital outdoor media sales leaders operating out of initial offices in Berlin and Paris.
- Shares are up 0.8% PM.