Agco (NYSE:AGCO) +6.5% pre-market after Q4 earnings more than doubled from a year earlier and easily topped analyst estimates, as sales surged on higher demand for tractors and other equipment.

Q4 net income attributable to the company jumped to $282M from $135M in the year-ago quarter, and net revenues rose 16% to $3.16B from $2.72B; North America sales surged 39% to $674.7M, while South American sales jumped 52% to $405.6M.

Agco issued upside guidance for FY 2022, seeing EPS of ~$11.50, below $11.85/share reported for FY 2021 but well above $10.58B analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $12.3B vs. $11.89B consensus.

Despite lower expected earnings, the company said margins should improve from 2021 due to higher sales and production volumes as well as higher pricing meant to offset inflation.

While Agco expects supply chain pressures to persist, "we are forecasting sales growth and margin expansion in 2022 as industry demand trends positively and our farmer-first strategy gains traction," Chairman and CEO Eric Hansotia said.