Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) has provided business update with expectation to report net loss until the company resumes regular voyages.

The spread of Omicron variant has dented the company's relaunch of cruise voyages during Q4 2021 and Q1 2022 relating to the new travel restrictions and increased protocols. However, the cruise operator expects to have positive Adjusted Net Income for H2 2022 with the full fleet expected to be back in operation during the early part of the period.

Capacity: As of the date hereof, 16 of 28 ships, or 70% of Norwegian's berth capacity, are operating with guests on board. This excludes a vessel which was paused from service beginning December 2021 due to the cancellation of its South Africa and related itineraries as a result of travel restrictions.

The company expects to have about 85% of berth capacity operating by the end of the Q1 2022.

Booking Volumes: Q4 2021 started off on positive note with sequential weekly growth in booking volumes but got a hit in second half of the quarter due to Delta variant of COVID-19.

In recent weeks, net booking volumes have reportedly continued to improve sequentially. "Booking trends for 2023 demonstrate continued strong demand for sailings in the medium and longer term with booked position and pricing meaningfully higher and at record levels when compared to 2019," report.

Cash Burn and Liquidity: Monthly average cash burn for Q4 2021 was approximately $345M, slightly below the company's prior estimate of $350M.

In November, Norwegian issued $1.15B aggregate principal amount of 1.125% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2027 and repurchased $715.9M aggregate principal amount of its 6.00% Exchangeable Senior Notes due 2024 for approximately $1.4B.

Stock is up 3% in premarket trading.

