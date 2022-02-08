Tyler Technologies acquires US eDirect to offer all-in-one outdoor recreation solution
Feb. 08, 2022 9:29 AM ETTyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) acquired US eDirect, a technology solutions provider for campground and outdoor recreation management.
- TYL will add US eDirect’s Recreation Dynamics product to its digital government and payment services. Recreation Dynamics is an enterprise-grade cloud transaction management system powered by Amazon Web Services, which focuses on the govt. recreation and tourism industry.
- In addition to integrating Recreation Dynamics with TYL's NIC payments platform, Tyler plans to integrate its Data & Insights platform into the solution.
- US eDirect management and staff will become part of Tyler’s NIC Division, and its current employees are expected to remain working from their office locations.
- “The acquisition of US eDirect augments our current outdoor solution portfolio, allowing us to offer an extensive ‘all in one’ outdoor recreation solution that will seamlessly integrate with our NIC payments platform,” said Elizabeth Proudfit, president, Tyler’s NIC Division.