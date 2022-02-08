Evolus' request to market anti-wrinkle therapy accepted in Australia
Feb. 08, 2022 9:40 AM ETEvolus, Inc. (EOLS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Evolus (EOLS) announced on Tuesday that the Australian Therapeutics Good Administration (TGA) accepted its submission seeking the regulatory approval of Nuceiva. The company expects to receive the full TGA clearance for Nuceiva in 2023.
- “We look forward to completing the necessary regulatory process to obtain commercial approval in Australia, one of the largest global markets,” Evolus CEO David Moatazedi noted.
- Nuceiva, also called prabotulinumtoxinA, is marketed in the U.S. under the brand name Jeuveau for temporary improvement in the appearance of vertical lines on the face. Nuceiva was cleared in Europe and the U.K. in October 2019.
- Later this year, the company expects to launch the product across select European countries, Moatazedi added.
- In Q3 2021, U.S. Jeuveau net revenue climbed ~58% YoY to $26.7M, Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) announced last November.