Tomorrow.io announces strong growth in sales and client count in 2021

  • Tomorrow.io has announced a more than 150% increase in sales to $19 million in 2021 from $7.4 million in 2020 as its client roster expanded more than 80% across enterprise.
  • Tomorrow.io has announced its plan to list on Nasdaq through a merger with Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC).
  • The Company planned to merger follows a successful Series D capital raise of $77 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • The Company is successful acquisition Remote Sensing Solutions and developing the leading radar technology that will power the company's satellite constellation of weather radar beginning later in 2022.
  • Source: Press Release
