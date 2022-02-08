Tomorrow.io announces strong growth in sales and client count in 2021
Feb. 08, 2022 9:49 AM ETPine Technology Acquisition Corp. (PTOC), PTOCU, PTOCWBy: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Tomorrow.io has announced a more than 150% increase in sales to $19 million in 2021 from $7.4 million in 2020 as its client roster expanded more than 80% across enterprise.
- Tomorrow.io has announced its plan to list on Nasdaq through a merger with Pine Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:PTOC).
- The Company planned to merger follows a successful Series D capital raise of $77 million in the first quarter of 2021.
- The Company is successful acquisition Remote Sensing Solutions and developing the leading radar technology that will power the company's satellite constellation of weather radar beginning later in 2022.
- Source: Press Release