Rockley Photonics rises 3% on new Bioptx biomarker sensing platform
Feb. 08, 2022 9:45 AM ETRockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) rose 3% after it announced its Bioptx platform of biomarker sensing products and solutions for the medical and healthcare market.
- The platform will include non-invasive, continuous measurement of extensive range of biomarkers, custom cloud analytics, AI, and biosensing wristband.
- The cloud analytics and AI capabilities of the platform will allow medical institutions to analyze biomarker information, monitor general health, and track population health metrics.
- RKLY also plans to offer additional cloud-based subscription services that enhance the capabilities of the platform.
- The company shipped the first of its engineering samples to customers in Jan. The first commercial products in the Bioptx line are expected to be available as early as H2 of 2022.
- RKLY intends to use the data and learnings from the Bioptx line to further refine sensing algorithms, cloud analytics, and AI of its sensing platform.
- Rockley expects customers to initially use its Bioptx platform to monitor general wellness of individuals under care or in studies.
- After products in the Bioptx line are approved by the FDA, RKLY expects customers to expand use into preventive and diagnostic care, such as remote patient monitoring and diagnosis.