Annaly Capital cut to Market Perform at JMP as rate volatility seen hurting BVPS
Feb. 08, 2022
- JMP analyst Steven DeLaney downgrades Annaly Capital Management (NLY -0.5%) stock to Market Perform from Market Outperform ahead of the mortgage REIT's Q4 earnings report later this week.
- The reduced expectations stem from interest rate volatility and the Federal Reserve reducing its purchases of mortgage-backed securities.
- JMP now expects agency mREITs' book value per share to decline an average of 11.5% and hybrid mREITs' BVPS to slide 5.4% since Sept. 30, vs. its previous view that agency mREITs' BVPS would fall an average of 4.7% and hybrid mREITs' BVPS would decrease an average of 3.9%.
- For Annaly (NYSE:NLY), the model now sees its BVPS falling 9.9% from Sept. 30.
- "We attribute the vast majority of these book value declines to MBS spread widening and increased interest rate volatility, and we believe further spread widening of 15-20 bps is possible this year as the Fed continues to reduce MBS purchases and begins to increase short-term interest rates," DeLaney wrote in a note to client.
- Annaly (NLY) is set to report Q4 results on Wednesday, Feb. 9, after the market closes. Consensus estimates for Annaly's Q4 EPS is $0.27 and $384.8M for its revenue.
- DeLaney's Market Perform rating diverges from the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
